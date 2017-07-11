LONDON-Being diagnosed with cancer is now more common than getting married or having a first baby, figures reveal.

There were 361,216 cancer cases diagnosed in 2014 compared to 289,841 marriages and 271,050 births to first-time mothers. Cancer is now almost as common as graduating from university and some 370,910 students obtained their degree in 2014/15.

The figures have been compiled by Macmillan to highlight how many of the public are not prepared for a diagnosis of cancer. Separate research by the charity has found that many adults develop the illness in the prime of life, before they reach 65.

There were some 1.2 million cancer diagnoses among the under 65s in the ten years between 2006 and 2015.

This includes 343,000 cases in adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s, the figures show. The charity also carried out a survey of 2,000 adults which cancer is still the disease the public fear most of all. Some 37 per cent ranked cancer as their most feared disease, ahead of 27 per cent who listed Alzheimer’s and 7 per cent for strokes. Another one in 10 of those surveyed said cancer was their biggest fear of all, worse than losing a loved one or terrorism.

Lynda Thomas, chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: ‘Being told you have cancer changes your life, and it can leave people feeling as if they’ve been thrust into the unknown, bewildered and unprepared.

‘But as more and more people are being diagnosed with cancer, it’s important that we are all better informed about what to expect if we do one day receive this shocking news.

‘Cancer is almost always life-changing, but it isn’t always life-ending. Life with cancer is still life - you’re still a dad, a sister, a grandparent, a friend.

‘People should come away from those first appointments feeling informed about their choices and knowing what support is available.’