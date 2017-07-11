CALIFORNIA-Facebook unveiled plans to transform its Silicon Valley headquarters into a ‘mixed-use village’ complete with retail shops and 1,500 homes.

Plans for the ‘Willow Campus’ were spurred by inadequate housing and public transit for Facebook employees, according to vice president of global facilities and real estate John Tenanes.

Tech companies in the San Francisco Bay area have long been blamed for making the area unaffordable.

But Tenanes said the company wanted to contribute to the community, and the 1,500 housing units will be available to anyone - not just employees - with 15 percent being offered at below market rates.

With Facebook’s construction plan, the company said it wanted to invest in Menlo Park, the city about 45 miles south of San Francisco where it moved in 2011. The proposed Willow Campus will include 1.75million square feet of office space, 125,000 square feet of retail space, and 1,500 housing units open to people outside the company.

‘Working with the community, our goal for the Willow Campus is to create an integrated, mixed-use village that will provide much needed services, housing and transit solutions as well as office space,’ Tenanes said in a blog post. ‘Our hope is to create a physical space that supports our community and builds on our existing programs.’