LONDON-It is hanging on by a thread of just three miles of ice, and it seems that when the Larsen C iceberg finally breaks off, it won’t be alone.

Using ESA satellites, researchers have spotted multiple rifts within three miles of the ice edge.

Experts predict that these rifts will lead to the formation of several smaller icebergs, as well as the large iceberg which is estimated to have a huge area of 2,239 sq miles (5,800 sq km) – roughly the same size as Delaware.

The Larsen C ice shelf is moving ever closer to calving one of the largest icebergs on record, with satellite images taken last week revealing that a chunk of ice is hanging on ‘by a thread.’

And the latest data from July 6 reveals that, in a release of built-up stresses, the rift has branched several times.

In a blog, a spokesperson for the MIDAS Project, which is monitoring the ice shelf, said: ‘Using data from ESA’s Sentinel-1 satellites, we can see that there are multiple rift tips now within 5 km of the ice edge.

‘We expect that these rifts will lead to the formation of several smaller icebergs, as well as the large iceberg which we estimate will have an area of 5,800 sq km.

‘Despite this, the iceberg remains attached to the shelf by a thin band of ice. It is remarkable how the moment of calving is still keeping us waiting.’

When the Larsen C Ice Shelf finally calves, it will lose more than 10 per cent of its area, leaving the ice front at its most retreated position ever recorded.

Icebergs calve from Antarctica all the time, but because this one is particularly large its path across the ocean needs to be monitored as it could pose a hazard to maritime traffic.

The massive ice cube will float in water and by itself will not add to sea levels when it melts.

The real danger is from inland glaciers.

Ice shelves float on the sea, extending from the coast, and are fed by slow-flowing glaciers from the land.

They act as giant brakes, preventing glaciers from flowing directly into the ocean. If the glaciers held in check by Larsen C spilt into the Antarctic Ocean, it would lift the global water mark by about 10 centimetres (four inches), researchers have said.

The calving of ice shelves occurs naturally, though global warming is believed to have accelerated the process.

Warming ocean water erodes the underbelly of the ice shelves, while rising air temperatures weaken them from above.

Dr Anna Hogg, an ESA Living Planet Fellow and researcher at the University of Leeds said: ‘As for this new Larsen C berg, we are not sure what will happen. ‘It could, in fact, even calve in pieces or break up shortly after.

‘Whole or in pieces, ocean currents could drag it north, even as far as the Falkland Islands.

‘If so it could pose a hazard for ships in Drake Passage.’