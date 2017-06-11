Ottawa:- Sam Panopoulos, who has died aged 83, leaves a legacy that has delighted, confused and appalled diners worldwide. Often at the same time. Panopoulos is the Canadian man who invented Hawaiian pizza, a dish so divisive it led to a presidential outburst this year. He passed away in hospital suddenly on Thursday. Panopoulos emigrated to Canada from Greece in 1954 when he was 20, eventually going on to own and operate several successful restaurants with his two brothers.–BBC

It was in one of those restaurants in 1962 that Panopoulos was inspired to add canned pineapple to pizza. In February, Panopoulos recounted to the BBC how he and his brothers came up with the idea for the pizza, topped with pineapple and ham.

They were then owners of the Satellite Restaurant in Chatham, a southwestern Ontario town about 290km (180 miles) from Toronto and 80km from Detroit.

"We just put it on, just for the fun of it, see how it was going to taste," Panopoulos told the BBC. "We were young in the business and we were doing a lot of experiments."