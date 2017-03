MOSCOW: Former Miss Russia Victoria Lopyreva has been named the ambassador of 2018 Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup (WC).

Former Miss Russia belongs to Rostov city which will also host five group matches of FIFA WC in 2018 and one game of knockout stage.

Victoria Lopyreva is confident that FIFA WC will give Russia a chance of portraying its unique image to the world. She also expressed her wish to endorse Russia’s friendly and pleasant atmosphere.