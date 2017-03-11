CALIFORNIA:- Website security checks that challenge people to prove they are human are likely to “disappear” in favour of a new system developed by Google. Captcha checks typically ask people to complete a puzzle that a computer would struggle to complete correctly. They are designed to stop automated bots accessing and using websites. Google’s new system tracks how a person interacts with a website to prove they are real, so the puzzles are no longer necessary for most people. Captcha checks are often deployed by concert ticket websites to stop people setting up automated bots to buy all the best tickets.



They also appear when somebody is trying to log in to a website with the wrong password, to spot automated attempts.