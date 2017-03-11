LONDON-The mid-air hunting strategy of a tiny fly the size of a grain of rice has been revealed by an international team of scientists. Holcocephala, a species of robber fly, is able to intercept and “lock on” to its prey in less than a second.

Researchers used high-speed cameras to show exactly how the fly positioned itself to capture a moving target in mid-air. The results are published in the journal Current Biology.

Paloma Gonzalez-Bellido from Cambridge University explained that, normally, “when we think of hunting animals we think of excellent vision and speed, but when you’re so very tiny, you have a very small brain and limited sensory capacity”. She added: “We wanted to know how [this fly manages] this predatory behaviour.” Dr Gonzalez-Bellido and her colleagues created a miniature outdoor studio - filming the fly from two angles to capture its movement in 3D. They discovered that the fly maintained what they described as a “constant bearing angle” - keeping its prey in the centre of its field of vision. PhD student Sam Fabian explained: “They’re not sticking to a trajectory; if the target changes direction, they compensate, so this is reactive.” In doing this, the insects are essentially using a very old navigation rule employed by sailors, Dr Gonzalez-Bellido explained. “If another vessel is not moving within your field of view, and it’s getting bigger and closer, you’re on a collision course,” she said.