India moves 1000-tonne

historic armoury to lay rail track

MYSORE (AFP): Dozens of workers are using cranes and jacks to shove and push a 1,000-tonne, 18th century armoury to make way for a new rail track in a southern Indian state. The armoury was one of the ten structures built to store gunpowder and weapons by warrior king Tipu Sultan who ruled the kingdom of Mysore between 1782 and 1799. Workers are in process of lifting the 225-year-old brick and lime mortar monument and moving it nearly 130 metres from the original spot near Mysore city in Karnataka state. The monument is expected to be safely relocated by the weekend, authorities said.The semi-buried structure at Srirangapatna town was put on steel beams on Monday and moved using hydraulic push rams after experts said it was obstructing construction of a key rail link between Mysore and capital Bangalore.

“We could not alter the line as there were more important monuments in the vicinity where the tracks are being laid,” Ravi Chandra, a senior railway official, told a local newspaper.

Sultan’s kingdom included parts of present day states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in southern India.

The powerful ruler was killed in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war in 1799 after defeating the British East India Company in previous battles.

He is credited with developing an indigenous rocket known as Mysorean rocket, a prototype of British Congreve rockets that was used in the Napoleonic wars.

Thai artisans craft for king’s funeral

NAKHON PATHOM (AFP): Aided by a jazz soundtrack, Thai artisans work against the clock scratching, moulding and shaping the intricate clay sculptures that will adorn the funeral pyre of Thailand’s revered former King Bhumibol Adulaydej. The sculptures, of animals, gods and mythical creatures, will decorate the spectacular 50 metre (165 foot) pyre that is set to provide a final stage for Bhumibol, who died last October. The exact date of his funeral is not yet known, with Bhumibol’s heir, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, to decide on an auspicious time, expected to be in late 2017. Thailand plunged into intense mourning for the passing Bhumibol, a monarch who strode over 70 years of Thai history.

The new king will have his coronation after his father’s funeral, which promises to be a sombre yet magnificent affair heavily laced with symbols and ritual.

At a cavernous studio an hour outside Bangkok dozens of artisans are making the huge, life-like sculptures which will stud the pyre, which is being built in Bangkok’s historic heart.

It is the work of a lifetime, says team leader Pitak Chalermlao, an expert from the Fine Arts Department, told AFP.

“I feel great that I can do this for him (Bhumibol). All of the artisans here are working with love and pride... we are doing it for our father,” he said, adding volunteers have boosted the ranks of the trained artisans.

Resin moulds will be made from the finished clay sculptures.

The works, two to four metres-high, include the Hindu god Brahma, elephants, lions and a towering Garuda - a half-bird, half-human creature of Hindu and Buddhist lore which will carry Bhumibol’s spirit to Mount Meru.

Meru is the allegorical centre of the universe in Buddhist, Hindu and Jain cosmology.

Bhumibol’s body, currently in the Grand Palace, will be placed at the centre of the pyre and set alight allowing his spirit to travel to the mountain.

Over 730 change gender on NY birth certificates

NEW YORK (AFP): More than 730 people aged five to 76 have changed gender on New York birth certificates since 2015, an explosion in applications after rules were relaxed two years ago, officials said Thursday. The 731 gender-change applications approved since January 2015 come in stark contrast to about 20 a year prior to the process becoming easier. Fifty-five percent changed from male to female, while 45 percent changed from female to male, said the city’s health department. Forty-one of the 731 were under the age of 18 and did so with parental consent. “As jurisdictions around the country continue to adopt policies of discrimination against transgender people, it is crucial for this city to reaffirm its commitment to equality,” said health commissioner Mary Bassett. On February 22, the Trump administration overturned rules requiring public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms matching the gender with which they identify, rather than the one on their birth certificate.

On Monday, transgender activists got an additional setback when the Supreme Court sent a rights case back to a lower court for reconsideration. A Virginia high school boy is suing to use the boys’ restroom.

New York - America’s largest and one of its most liberal cities - last year issued the first US birth certificate marked “intersex.”

In 2014, the city council approved amendments that meant birth certificate gender-change applicants no longer had to change their name legally and undergo “convertive” surgery.

An applicant can now instead submit an affidavit from a licensed medical or mental health provider.