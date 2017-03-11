Pakistan’s world-renowned pan masala brand ‘Tulsi’ has hit US state of Ohio hard! And maybe not in the way we might expect.

Sections of the US media and the Ohio Police are touting as ‘a new drug in market’.

According to a US media report ‘the exotic food’ is a product of Asia and has been imported illegally. School going teens are using it to get high, the media claims.

One of the police officials said students who took it were seen acting dazed and confused. “We want to keep this out of the hands of students and we want distribution and possession of this drug to be completely outlawed,” the officer maintained.

The FDA authorities of Ohio are tracking Pakistani pan masala “before more teens get hold of it”.