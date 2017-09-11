SYDNEY - A surfer was thrown into the air and his board snapped in a suspected great white shark attack off Australia's east coast Sunday that left him with bloody cuts to his right hip. The man, named in local media at Abe McGrath, was surfing at Iluka in New South Wales early Sunday when his board was hit from below by what he assumed was a shark, police said. "As a result of the impact, the board has snapped. The injured victim has gone into the air and then re-entered the water," police said in a statement.