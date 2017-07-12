As summer comes around in Pakistan, daily average temperature can reach up to 40 degrees. Therefore, it’s time to come around to the idea of taking some cautious and preventative measures to protect yourself from the intense heat blows that threaten to turn you into a sweaty mess. Do not fear, we have collected an array of tips and tricks to safeguard your sanity while you tackle the challenges that come with these Lahori summers.

1. Sun-block

Although a daily dose of Vitamin D is always welcome, beware of the high UV radiation content that we are exposed to. The depletion of the earth’s ozone layer means that more UV rays are able to penetrate the atmosphere. These rays can cause a variety of ailments ranging from sunburn and skin rashes to skin cancer. The SPF in sun-block helps reflect these harmful rays.

A little secret that most corporate cosmetic companies will avoid getting out in the public is that SPF can’t go higher than 50. So, the next time you see a fraudulent advertisement claiming to go beyond this number, you switch the channel, exit the video, or click that tiny cross icon on the post.

2. Showers

A common way to cool down this summer is to jump into a cold, cold shower. Nothing can beat the sensation of heat better than looking it right in the eye and watering it down.

3. Drink a lot of fluids

In keeping up with the theme of watering it down, let’s introduce another concept that we might be aware of, but often ignore- drinking lots of water. The importance of staying hydrated cannot be overemphasized. Because you sweat by the gallon, and the amount you sweat is the amount of water you lose, you must also drink by the gallon. At least 8 glasses of water a day are essential.

4. Ice-cream

I scream, you scream, we all scream, for ice-cream!

There’s nothing better than cooling yourself down with a nice vanilla sundae, or a chocolate swirl. The good thing about ice-cream is that it’s impossible not to like because it comes in a million different flavor! If vanilla is too basic for you, try a scoop of cookies and cream. And if you’re lactose intolerant, go for an ice-lolly instead! In if you’re a true desi, go for a kulfi.

5. Clothing choices are important

We would never ask anyone to sacrifice their fashion statements, but if you’d like to go dark, we’d recommend that you don’t. Darker shades tend to absorb heat, whereas lighter colors reflect. Pastels are the new black. They’ve been very trendy this season, and we are all for it. So pick up some pastels and explore your more colorful side. Moreover, summer is a time to ditch the denim and embrace the lawn.

6. Face mists

“Face fresh toh main fresh.”

Your face matters. It’s just as important to keep your skin hydrated as it is to hydrate the rest of your body. Face mists are a very good way to do so. They are easy to carry on the go, come in small packaging, and if you’re willing to spend a little extra cash, they come with the added benefit of having infused vitamins. Aside from moisturizing your skin, they also help refresh it and seal in extra moisture. If you feel like it’s too much of a splurge, you can easily substitute it with a bottle of rose water.

7. Aloe Vera

If you decided that point number one wasn’t worth your time, and now you’ve managed to get sunburn, we have a cheap and simple cure- Aloe Vera. Although we would recommend prevention over a cure, this natural remedy is highly effective for all skin types. Although almost no direct evidence from human studies demonstrating that Aloe Vera gel is effective for sunburns, it has been approved by The American Academy of Dermatology that the gel from this plant accelerates the healing of thermal burns. Not only that, but it moisturizes dry skin.

8. DIY air-conditioning

Whether your air conditioner is broken or malfunctioning, or you’re just another victim of the excessive load shedding that we face in our country, this tip may be of assistance to you. It’s a simple solution. Take cold water bottles or ice packs and place them in front of your portable fans. Voila! You have yourself a makeshift air conditioner.

9. Eat spicy food

As people who live in Southeast Asia, spicy food is already a common constituent of our diets. Contrary to popular belief, eating spicy dishes can actually cool you down.

Rick Bayless, the James Beard Award-winning chef of Frontera Grill, in Chicago claims,

“Chili peppers contain capsaicin, a chemical compound that helps us to perspire more readily."

The evaporation of this sweat causes you to cool down immediately.

10. Go on vacation

If all your efforts are in vain, and nothing seems to be working, just pack your bags and escape to the wonderful northern areas of Pakistan. Not only are they a sight to behold, but they’re cold all year around. Whether you’re going to Murree, or further north, to Skardu, you can be rest assured that the weather will be splendid.