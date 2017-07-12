In a rather epic way, International Cricket Council (ICC) responded to Indian troll on Facebook over his ‘taunt’ on Pakistan women’s cricket team.

The Indian troll tried to target Pakistani women’s team by urging ICC to stop inviting ‘these teams in World cup because they still do not deserve it’.

Upon this ICC simply replied with picture of Pakistani men’s cricket team of winning Champions Trophy commenting 'You mean these guys?'

The picture shows green shirts with trophy and title of Champions.

The reply became instant hit with 8.8K likes and appreciations of Pakistani cricket fans.