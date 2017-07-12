ESPOO:- Nokia says it is “regrettable” that problems with its Health Mate fitness-tracking app have frustrated users. Nokia took over health tech firm Withings in 2016 and recently replaced the Withings Health Mate app with a Nokia-branded version. Health Mate has been downloaded more than one million times from app stores. But many users have left one-star reviews, saying the new app removed popular features from the Withings version and had technical issues. The company told the BBC an update would “integrate missing features”.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 12-Jul-2017 here.
Nokia ‘regrets’ Withings health app backlash
