ESPOO:- Nokia says it is “regrettable” that problems with its Health Mate fitness-tracking app have frustrated users. Nokia took over health tech firm Withings in 2016 and recently replaced the Withings Health Mate app with a Nokia-branded version. Health Mate has been downloaded more than one million times from app stores. But many users have left one-star reviews, saying the new app removed popular features from the Withings version and had technical issues. The company told the BBC an update would “integrate missing features”.