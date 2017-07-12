You might have known “Calibri” as merely a font that comes in Microsoft Office. But that was only two days ago before the Joint Investigating Team (JIT) for probe into Panamagate had not submitted its final report before Supreme Court.

This wasn't the report of JIT but words of millions of people of Pakistan who are super excited and took the hype of Calibri font to everyone's newsfeed. The Sharif family mustn’t have the slightest of ideas that a font would become their nightmare.

The report:

And this:

Just when you want to prove anything to someone, a Wikipedia evidence stands as the ultimate proof. Therefore, someone very intelligent thought to update the font's official Wikipedia page.

However, Wikipedia has taken down all the edits because the font Calibri remains one of the consequential tokens that can stand as a strong evidence. The page will be temporarily blocked for editing till July 18.