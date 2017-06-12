LONDON:-A devoted royalist is to put her huge collection of Princess Diana memorabilia on display at her local museum in Gloucester this summer to mark the 20th anniversary of her death. The exhibition at Gloucester Folk Museum will be open to the public from August 26, and local council officers have thanked Jo Dobson for her 'devotion'. Mrs Dobson, 78, said: 'I loved Princess Diana from the first moment I saw her on the television. You were just drawn to her. And my late husband Ken was a huge admirer of her.'

The devoted royal fan has amassed so much memorabilia she will put it all on display this summer.

The pensioner added: 'We followed her over the years and when she died it felt like a family member had died.

'I remember being up early one morning and I heard what had happened and I ran into the bedroom to tell Ken and it broke his heart.

Each piece of memorabilia in their collection has its own story. Friends have sent her pictures and ornaments and Jo has many photographed albums of the flower arrangements which she has made and placed on Diana's grave.