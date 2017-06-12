LONDON-A pair of shoes worn by a teenage Princess Diana is set to go under the hammer.

The white leather peeptoe shoes are thought to have been worn by the princess when she was between 16 to 19 years old and during the time she worked as a nursery assistant. The slingbacks, which have a small heel, are a UK size 5.5 and Diana was a size 7 as an adult.

The Bruno Magli shoes come complete with a green felt drawstring shoe sack featuring Diana's monogram - the letter D - in red.

The shoes were left at a friend's house in London between 1977 and 1978 and the embroidered red D on the shoe sack is similar to the monogram adopted by her for the Kensington Palace letterhead as Princess of Wales. The lot, which goes under the hammer with Dominic Winter Auctioneers on Wednesday, June 14, is expected to fetch between £300 and £500.

Chris Albury, auctioneer and senior valuer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers, said: 'We know that these shoes belonged to Princess Diana as a teenager and judging by the shoe size we believe that she would have been about 16. Among the lots is a candid letter penned after his split from Diana and highlighting his concern at his lack of popularity. The letter is dated December 11, 1992 and was written to interior designer and good friend of Charles and Diana, Dudley Poplak.

The auction also includes a handwritten letter sent by Princess Diana as her 11-year marriage was breaking down and a note from the Princess discussing meditation and French philosophy.