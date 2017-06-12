Colombia (GN): A stray pup has joined the cops and been given his very own police uniform.

Azul, the stray schnauzer puppy, was saved from the streets by kind-hearted military reservist Nicolas Alejandro Walteros in Bogota, Colombia. Nicolas turned to his friends in the police force, who were more than happy to adopt the dog as their new recruit. Azul now patrols the streets by paw, horse and bike in his own, tiny hi-vis uniform, complete with cap.

He has even been known to take to the skies in a police helicopter when duty calls –and is a hit with the ladies and children who like to have their picture taken with him.