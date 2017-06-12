Switzerland-It's that depressing time of year when all your richer and better-looking friends appear to be on holiday all the time.

There you sit at your desk, pasty and borderline vitamin D deficient, scrolling through photo upon photo of infinity pools, exotic cocktails and beautiful panoramas.

Then there are travel bloggers, who are basically paid to taunt you with their perma-vacations.

One popular tourist destination, however, has decided to strike back, and we sort of love them for it.

Bergün is a picturesque town in Switzerland.

And they've banned people from taking pictures.

The reason being that their town is simply "too beautiful" and any photos of it taken would induce unbearable amounts of envy. While Bergün looks like something out of a fairy-tale, you would have to go there in person to appreciate it.

The town has in fact put up a sign warning tourists they're not allowed to take photos, reports the Daily Star .

The community voted to ban tourists taking pictures as they want their visitors to take in the beauty of it without phones.

Naturally, tourists have flouted the ban and taken selfies next to the sign as well as capturing images of stunning views.

There's also a theory that the sign is just a cunning ploy to attract more tourists to the area. If that is the case, then it's certainly working.