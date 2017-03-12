LONDON (UPI): A former winner of the competition show “The Great British Bake Off” baked the world’s largest Jaffa cake. Frances Quinn, who won the televised baking competition in 2013, teamed up with the staff at Hambleton Bakery in Rutland, England, to bake the Guinness World Record-breaking four-foot-wide treat with a surface area of more than 13 feet. Quinn was tasked by BBC Radio 4 to create the enormous version of the traditionally cookie-sized cake to settle the debate: “Are Jaffa cakes a cake or a biscuit?” “It was a massive challenge, not least because I don’t think I’ve ever made a Jaffa cake before...” Head Baker at Hambleton Bakery Julian Carter said. “Getting hold of the ingredients was the first hurdle, and a board big enough to bake it on. Everyone had a lot of fun in the end. And to go into the Guinness World Records book is some achievement for everyone involved.”

The chocolate covered spongecake was made using 12.3 pounds of eggs, 13.4 pounds of butter, 13.4 pounds of of caster sugar, 13.4 pounds of self-raising flour and 7 ounces of vanilla. It was then coated in 26 pounds of orange-flavored jelly and 33 pounds of dark chocolate.