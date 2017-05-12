MIAMI - The first tropical storm of 2017 went down in the record books as the earliest named storm formation in the eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm, named Adrian, formed off the coast of Mexico late Tuesday, days prior to the official onset of the Pacific hurricane season, spokesman Dennis Feltgen of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration told AFP. Adrian’s eye is about 430 miles (692 kilometers) southeast of the port city of Salina Cruz, located in southern Mexico’s Oaxaca state. The NHC has not issued warnings for the coasts of Mexico or Central America.