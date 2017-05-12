SANAA - Yemen’s war has claimed thousands of lives and pushed millions to the brink of famine. Now the conflict threatens to erase a unique part of the country’s ancient history. A collection of millennia-old mummies at Sanaa University Museum in the Yemeni capital could face destruction as a result of the fighting. With electricity intermittent at best and the country’s ports under blockade, experts are fighting to save the 12 mummies in the face of heat, humidity and a lack of preservative chemicals. Some of the remains, from pagan kingdoms that ruled the region around 400 BC, still have teeth and strands of hair. “These mummies are tangible evidence of a nation’s history,” said Abdulrahman Jarallah, head of the archaeology department at Sanaa University, but “even our mummies are affected by the war.”