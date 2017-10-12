Singaporean guilty of toothpicks in bus seats

SINGAPORE (AFP): A 60-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to “mischief” Wednesday after he was caught sticking toothpicks in bus seats, a case that highlights the tightly-controlled country’s tough approach to even minor crimes.

The city-state, whose crime rates are among the world’s lowest, has harsh laws for minor offences such as vandalism, which can be punished with caning. The import and sale of chewing gum is banned except for medical reasons. Lim Lye Seng admitted the offence at a district court and asked to be fined, although prosecutors are pushing for him to be jailed. The offence of “mischief” carries a maximum one-year jail term. He is due to be sentenced in November. “I am pleading for your honour’s leniency,” Lim told the court through an interpreter, adding he was supporting two young children and elderly parents.

Lim stuck toothpicks in bus seats four times between July and August and told investigators he did it as a prank because he was bored, according to prosecutors.

The case came to light after a Facebook user posted pictures of three toothpicks sticking out of a bus seat, and the image went viral.

Singapore has faced criticism from rights groups about cracking down hard on relatively minor crimes. In 2015 two young German men were sentenced to nine months in prison and three strokes of the cane for spray-painting a metro train.

Unsent text message passes for will in Australia

SYDNEY (AFP): A dead man’s unsent text message leaving his home and pension to his brother rather than his wife and son and signed off with a smiley face emoji has been ruled a legitimate will by an Australian court.

The draft message, addressed to the man’s brother, was found on his phone after he took his own life in October 2016, aged 55. “The informal nature of the text does not exclude it from being sufficient to represent the deceased’s testamentary intentions,” said Justice Susan Brown when handing down her decision at the Brisbane Supreme Court. The unsent text released by the court described how the man had become disgruntled with his wife. “You and (nephew) keep all that I have house and superannuation, put my ashes in the back garden... (wife) will take her stuff only she’s ok gone back to her ex AGAIN I’m beaten,” it read.

The message provided the man’s bank account details and was signed off “My will”, followed by the smiling character.

The man’s wife argued that it could not be accepted as a will since the message was never sent, but the court found Monday that the wording of the text indicated the man’s intent to have it included in his will.

“The reference to his house and superannuation and his specification that the (wife) was to take her own things indicates he was aware of the nature and extent of his estate, which was relatively small,” Brown added.

The court said the deceased did not have any real contact with his son and a “rocky” relationship with his wife, although they did in the past enjoy “happier times”.

Despite the ruling, the judge found that the man’s wife could make a further application for the estate under family law.

Picasso’s mansion set to sell for 20 million euros

NICE (AFP): Picasso’s mansion on the French Riviera — where his last wife tragically shot herself — is expected to be sold for more than 20 million euros ($24 million) at an auction on Thursday. The artist spent his twilight years on the estate at Mougins in the hills near Cannes, dying there in April 1973, 12 years after moving there with his muse and second wife Jacqueline Roque. Roque — who Picasso painted more than 400 times, but who feuded with his children after his death — killed herself at the house overlooking the Mediterranean in 1986. Her daughter Catherine Hutin-Blay sold the estate on to a Dutch owner, who renamed it the “Cavern of the Minotaur” after the painter’s obsession with the mythical beast.

Before Picasso the house had belonged to the Anglo-Irish Guinness brewing family. Wartime British prime minister Winston Churchill, a keen amateur artist, was a frequent visitor, painting in the grounds.

The Dutch owner got into financial difficulty after carrying out extensive work on the property, which dates from the 18th century, and its three hectares of grounds.

Maxime Van Rolleghem, a lawyer for the former owner’s creditors, Achmea Bank, said the house was “a bargain... A lot of luxury villas on the Cote d’Azur are worth a great deal more than this.”

He said the previous owner had wanted 170 million euros for the estate after hugely expanding the house, adding a large pool, garages and a tennis court.

But work had stopped when his money ran out.

Van Rolleghem told AFP that a Sri Lankan financier Rayo Withanage had put an offer of 20.1 million euros on the house in June, but “he hadn’t yet got together the funds” to complete the transaction.

He said if the house does not go for more than 20.1 million euros on Thursday — when it will be sold under the eyes of a judge at the courthouse of nearby Grasse, Withanage — the managing partner of the Scepter Partners merchant bank, will get a further two months to pay.

These kind of houses “do not sell like a jar of Nutella”, Van Rolleghem added.

During Picasso’s time the house was more rundown than it is now, with large bay windows added later to its rustic facade to take in the view.

“From Picasso’s period the only original room that is left is his studio, which still has traces of the paint left by the artist,” said estate agent Michael Zingraf.

“None of his work remains in the house,” he added.

Gold leaf from Napoleon’s crown to go under hammer

PARIS (AFP): A golden laurel leaf from Napoleon’s crown is to go under the hammer next month, an auction house said Wednesday. The French leader crowned himself emperor at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris in 1804, famously taking the Roman-style laurel wreath and putting it on his own head, instead of letting Pope Pius VII do the honours. But at a fitting for the crown in the days leading up to the spectacular event, the “little Corsican” had complained that it was too heavy, the Osenat auction house said. So goldsmith Martin-Guillaume Biennais took six large leaves out of the crown, later giving one to each of his six daughters.

The crown, modelled on the one worn by the ancient Roman caesars, is the centrepiece of Jacques-Louis David’s monumental painting, “The Coronation of Napoleon”, at the Louvre museum in Paris.

The original wreath was melted down after Napoleon’s fall in the wake of the Battle of Waterloo.

While the gold leaf that will be sold at Fontainebleau near Paris on November 19 “comes down directly through the family of the goldsmith,” Osenat said, the fate of the other five is unknown.

Osenat estimates it will go for between 100,000 and 150,000 euros ($118,000 to $177,000).

The crown Napoleon wore at his coronation had 44 large gold laurel leaves and 12 smaller ones. It cost him 8,000 francs, a considerable fortune at the time, with the box it was stored in setting him back a further 1,300 francs.

Osenat will also offer at the auction a box decorated in gold and mother of pearl owned by Napoleon’s wife Josephine, also made by Biennais. It is expected to fetch around 50,000 euros.

Half-starved lion cub found abandoned in French flat

BOBIGNY (AFP): A half-starved lion cub was found in an empty apartment in a gritty Paris suburb after being abandoned by a man who hired the creature to show off, investigators said Wednesday. Police began hunting for the cub after noticing selfies on social media of the 24-year-old man posing with his tawny pet. On Tuesday, they caught up with the man at his home east of Paris, but discovered he had left the lion at another address. On arriving at an apartment in the northeastern Noisy-le-Sec suburb, the fire service found the abandoned cub “wasting away”. After being captured with a lasso, the startled lion was placed in the care of an animal rights group. The man was taken into custody on charges of illegally keeping a wild animal.

This is not the first time a big cat has been found abandoned in the French capital’s northern suburbs.

In 2016, a tiger cub was abandoned northeast of Paris, where it was being rented out by drug dealers for a few euros a photo.