VATICAN CITY:- The pope has racked up 40 million followers on Twitter, the Vatican said on Wednesday, underlining the Catholic leader’s status as one of the world’s biggest social media players. The total, spread across accounts in nine languages, leaves Francis neck and neck with his occasional online sparring partner US President Donald Trump (40.3 million followers), but still trailing the likes of Barack Obama (95 million) and Katy Perry (104 million). A net nine million new Twitter users have followed the various @pontifex accounts in the last year, according to the Vatican.