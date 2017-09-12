SHANGHAI:- Facebook has hired a Chinese government-relations point man and is seeking other staff in signs that it harbours ambitions for a China presence despite its main social media platform being blocked. William Shuai was named senior manager of Facebook’s government relations in Beijing, similar to positions he held previously with Chinese search engine Baidu and the LinkedIn social network, according to Shuai’s own LinkedIn page. He was also previously an official with China’s powerful economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Wall Street Journal has reported.