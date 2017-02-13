LONDON - Ed Sheeran scrapped half the songs he’d recorded for his new album. The ‘Shape of You’ singer hadn’t had the reaction he’d hoped for on his third LP when he finished it last summer, so acted on the advice he was given by producer and frequent collaborator Rick Rubin and ditched some of the tracks. He recalled: ‘’[Rick Rubin] walked out of the house and said, ‘Write more songs.’ ‘’I was like, ‘Oh, ow.’ No one was jumping for joy at the label and I thought there must be a reason. So I looked at it again and scrapped six songs.’’