HAMBURG - German emergency workers temporarily evacuated Hamburg airport Sunday and treated dozens of people after an irritant gas was released in a terminal. The northern city's airport was closed and 13 flights diverted between 1130 and 1245 GMT after people reported an unusual smell, respiratory ailments, nausea and stinging eyes. Firefighters later said they had found an empty cartridge that had likely contained pepper spray or tear gas, sold in Germany for self-defence use. Authorities ruled out an act of terrorism, national news agency DPA reported.–AFP