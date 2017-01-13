LONDON:- Heathrow has cancelled 80 flights due Thursday on forecasts of heavy snow, Britain’s biggest airport announced. A Heathrow spokesman told AFP that it had axed six percent of 1,350 flights arriving at and departing the hub, which lies to the west of the capital. “The latest forecast is for snow... which will reduce the number of aircraft able to take off and land each hour,” the spokesman said. “We have taken the decision to reduce the flight schedule on Thursday, to allow airlines to rebook passengers onto un-allocated seats ahead of time where possible. “We advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.”–AFP

Heavy snow was lying across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of England.