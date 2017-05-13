‘The best words’: Trump may

be a poet without knowing it

OSLO (AFP): “I know words... I have the best words,” Donald Trump said one day in his superlative way. Now those words by the new US president have been pulled together as a “collection of poetry” in Norway. “What Trump says is closer to poetry and fiction than to reality,” said the Norwegian man who created the collection, Chris Felt. “We’re appalled that his rhetoric which seems to have little thought or preparation behind it could have won an electoral campaign,” Felt told the newspaper Aftenposten. The book’s tongue-in-cheek title is “Make poetry great again” - a play on Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America great again”. The content is composed strictly from speeches, interviews and other statements that the 70-year-old has given over the years. Among the choice bits turned to poems in the book are words about his daughter that Trump said around 10 years ago.

“I have said if Ivanka were not my daughter,

perhaps

I would be dating her”

Felt said the words may be “terribly macho, pitiful and confusing but when the quotations have space around them I see other facets of him”.

Reading Trump’s words as poetry Felt said he felt in them “more despair, more insecurity and perhaps an inferiority complex”.

According to the publisher Kagge, the first print run was 2,000 copies - one of which has been sent to Trump. Now the question is whether his penchant for superlatives will make it a “bestseller”.

Dutch court rules boy, 12, can refuse chemo

THE HAGUE (AFP): A Dutch court ruled Friday that a 12-year-old boy suffering from a brain tumour had the right to refuse chemotherapy, rejecting his father’s plea to order him to have the treatment. Known only as David, the boy was diagnosed with the tumour in November which was operated on and removed. He was given radiation treatment and declared “clear,” the court said in a statement. Doctors then recommended he should also have chemotherapy “but David did not want any follow-up treatment... and was supported in this by his mother.” Dutch media reported that the boy, whose parents are divorced, wanted instead to try alternative medicine. His father lodged a case with the court in northern Alkmaar against the local child services, arguing his son should be forced to have further treatment. The boy has been assessed by child psychologists since he was going against medical advice. They found that David was mentally competent and in good spirits with “a strong will to live,” but was concerned the side-effects of the chemotherapy would affect his current quality of life.

While the judge said he understood the father’s concerns, he “found there was no reason not to respect David’s wishes,” the court said.

“David can reasonably appreciate what he believes is in his best interests, and understands the consequences of his actions, including the negative ones,” the court added.

“He has the right to self-determination, even if that is hard for the parents.”

The judge also referred to Dutch law on euthanasia, which allows terminally-ill minors aged between 12 to 18 the right to opt to ask for help to end their lives.

The law clearly allows children of 12 and older “to make decisions about their treatment in life-threatening situations”.

The father’s lawyer told the Dutch news agency ANP they would study the ruling before deciding whether to appeal.

World’s tallest building delayed to 2019

JEDDAH (AFP): The completion date for the world’s tallest tower has been pushed back to 2019, a Saudi Arabian billionaire said Thursday, almost six years after launching the record-breaking project. Jeddah Tower is to rise more than a kilometre (almost 3,300 feet), placing it above Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. “The project was delayed... but it’ll open (in) 2019,” Prince Alwaleed bin Talal told AFP during a visit to the site beside the Red Sea. Alwaleed chairs Kingdom Holding Co whose affiliated Jeddah Economic Company is developing the spire-topped landmark. The project contractor Saudi Binladin Group was among construction firms in the kingdom that suffered financially after a collapse in oil revenues from 2014. The company, which developed other prominent buildings in Saudi Arabia, was founded more than 80 years ago by the father of deceased Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.