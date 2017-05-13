A Pakistan doctor won the BBC's Masterchef title on Friday with a menu of "East meets West" dishes inspired by her country’s traditions.

Saliha Mahmood Ahmed, 29, from Watford, is a junior doctor and mother of one.

The bravo competed with 64 amateur cooks to take the prize after swapping on-call shifts with her doctor colleagues to make sure she could take part in the game.

She fought her way through seven weeks of exhausting culinary tasks to take the top prize.

In her career, she has specialised in gastroenterology but she also dreams of penning down cookbooks and dealing with obesity.

Saliha has a family background of very passionate grandmothers who cooked traditional Pakistani food and her mother was also an outstanding cook. Her family loves to feed people as it’s in their genes.