SEOUL:- North Korea is suspected of intensifying cyber-attacks to steal virtual currency in order to obtain funds and avert tightening sanctions, according to security experts. North Korean hackers have mounted attacks on at least three South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges since May, security researcher FireEye said in a report Monday. The attacks include an apparently successful one when four wallets at Seoul-based exchange Yapizon were compromised. Local news reports said that in May Yapizon had more than 3,800 bitcoins worth $15 million stolen - although FireEye said there were no clear indications of North Korean involvement in that case.