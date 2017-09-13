Naples-A couple and their 11-year-old son have fallen to their death in a volcanic crater in Italy as their seven-year-old boy stood nearby, it has emerged.

The tragedy unfolded when the older son walked into a prohibited area at Solfatara and stumbled into the crater.

The boy’s father, from Meolo in northern Italy, than went to save his son, only for the ground to give way under him, causing him to fall into a 5ft crater and be overcome by fumes. Finally the mother, 42, rushed in to save them, only to suffer the same fate when the crater collapsed.

The steamy volcanic fields at Solfatara are scorching hot only a few inches below the surface and they are understood to have died of asphyxia, possibly because of hot gases. However, the official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. Another of the couple’s sons, a seven-year-old, survived amid reports he was able to scramble to safety.

However, separate reports claim he did not enter the prohibited area at all.

Local reports have named the victims as Massimiliano Carrer, his wife Tiziana Zaramella and their son Lorenzo.

Fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari said: ‘Either there was a small explosion, or the ground simply gave way from their weight, and they fell into this hole. It was inside a fenced-off area.’

Eyewitnesses reported arriving at the scene to find a young boy crying and asking for help. Emergency crews descended on the site within minutes.

Eyewitnesses reported arriving at the scene to find a young boy crying and asking for help. Emergency crews descended on the site within minutes. The Solfatara volcano is one of many volcanic craters in the Campi Flegrei area, 20 12 miles west of Naples, which first opened up to tourists in 1900, according to its website.

The accident happened at the Bocca Grande (Big Mouth), the largest of the fumaroles in the area, which the ancient Romans called the home of the God of fire.