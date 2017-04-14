TEHRAN - Iran’s first cruise ship since the 1979 Islamic revolution completed its maiden revenue-earning voyage on Thursday, docking in the Gulf resort island of Qeshm, a port official said. The Swedish-built Sunny carried more than 200 passengers on the 127-kilometre (79 mile) voyage from Kish, Iran’s other main resort island. The nine-storey ship is 176 metres long by 23 metres wide, and is planned to carry up to 1,600 passengers and 200 vehicles between the two islands on four- to seven-day cruises. It features two cinemas, restaurants, a swimming pool and a conference hall, the head of Qeshm’s maritime transport and port affairs, Pejman Bahrami said.