AL ARABIYA-Jeddah-Have you ever collected 20,000 bees and let them swarm over your face? A beekeeper from has done so and is working toward setting a world record.
Zuhair Fattani, who has collected bees for more than 30 years and claims beekeepers develop some immunity from bee stings, has begun a practice of placing queen bees on his face in order to attract the bees to him.
His adventurous shot was demonstrated on a couple of photos recently and he says that he is preparing for a new challenge to reclaim the world record.
The apiculturist, who started honey farming as a hobby three decades ago, owns three honey farms including a portable bee colony containing 1,200 different types of bee hives. For honey-bees to produce honey, they consume pollen and nectar from a variety of flowers that blossom in difference seasons, he said, adding that worker honey-bees have a life span of only six weeks during honey production seasons. As for the queens, who are fed with royal jelly, live for an average of six years.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 14-Feb-2017 here.