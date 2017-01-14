Lahore- Leading furniture designer Omer Nabilaunched a unique3 storied studio titled Studio O in Lahore featuring signature furniture pieces from his latest and previous collections and an art space called O Art Space exhibiting the artworks from contemporary Pakistani artists.

The O Art Space openedwith Applause Three Generations of women artists in Pakistan, an exhibition curated by Nurayah Sheikh Nabi showcasing art work of thirteen women artists which include Amra Khan, AttiyaShaukat, Donia Kaiser, Hamra Abbas, Maria Khan, MeherAfroz, MussaratMirza, Nurayah Sheikh Nabi,RahatNaveedMasud, RishamHosain Syed, SadafNaeem, SadiaSaleem and Sana Arjumand. Studio O is located at 19-C FCC Scheme, Maratab Ali Road, Gulberg, Lahore, Pakistan. Studio O started in the year 2000 as a bespoke design house following the trend of wrought iron at the time and then quickly moved on to focusing on clean modern straight line furniture and interiors with minimalistic undertones. The design philosophy of Studio O revolves around creating modern, bespoke, elegant spaces for the clients. Staying true to its values of luxury, comfort and championing creative excellence in the partners Studio O aims to provide the art connoisseurs of Lahore a unique space where they will not only get to buy bespoke furniture but also art masterpieces from some of the leading artists from Pakistan.