Ferozepur-In an embarrassing turn of events, an Indian army soldier who was supposed to give a presentation during a military gathering ended up playing a pornographic video on his official laptop.

The Border Security Force (BSF) officer was supposed to give a presentation on training at Ferozepur city during ‘Sainik Sammelan’ at the headquarters of the 77th Battalion on Saturday, according to Press Trust of India.

Instead, a porn clip started playing which went on for about 90 seconds, embarrassing the force which ordered a probe into the incident. “A probe has been ordered and details will emerge once it is completed,” BSF DIG RS Kataria said. “Any such action which affects BSF’s discipline and efficiency would not be tolerated.”

The development comes less than two months after India’s BSF dismissed a soldier who shot a viral video to ‘expose’ the poor quality of food being served to the military men deputed at the border. Tej Bahadur Yadav accused senior officers of selling off various ingredients in the market, leaving substandard food for the soldiers.

In March, another Indian soldier who accused officers of maltreatment was found dead in his barracks in Maharashtra. Roy Mathew had gone missing from his artillery centre on February 25 after a video in which he criticised the British-era ‘sahayak’ or orderly system in the Indian Army, went viral on the internet.

In January, Pakistan Army returned an Indian soldier, Chandu Babulal Chohan, after he had deserted his post at Line of Control due to grievances of maltreatment against his commanders.