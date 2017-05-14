TOUNA EL-GABAL - Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in desert catacombs in Minya province, an “unprecedented” find for the area south of Cairo, the antiquities ministry announced Saturday. Archaeologists found the non-royal mummies in a series of corridors after following the trail of burial shafts in the Touna-Gabal district of the central Egyptian province, the ministry said in a statement.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 14-May-2017 here.
17 mummies discovered in central Egypt
comments powered by Disqus