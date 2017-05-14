This year’s Ellis Island Medals of Honor go to 90 Americans, including Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani teenager who won the Nobel Peace Prize after being shot in her native country while fighting for a girl’s right to an education.

National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations bestow the medals on Americans “who have distinguished themselves within their own ethnic groups.” A ceremony is being held Saturday on the New York harbor island.

Recipients in 2017 also include Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya, PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi, journalist Fareed Zakaria, and former astronaut Buzz Aldrin.