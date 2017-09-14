BEIJING:- China said Wednesday it would extend the use of ethanol fuel nationwide as it seeks to intensify anti-pollution efforts while finding a use for its huge corn surplus. The plan will “support the use of ethanol fuel throughout the country by 2020” while strengthening the capacity of the biofuel industry, according to a document from the National Development and Reform Commission and the energy administration. At the moment, biofuels account for just one percent of the total petroleum products consumed in China, the world’s largest automobile market.