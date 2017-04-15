WELLINGTON-New Zealand authorities have launched an operation to rescue a stranded Polish sailor on a round-the-world voyage after he activated his emergency beacon on Thursday afternoon. The 64-year-old, who left Auckland nearly four weeks ago headed for Cape Horn in his 10.6 metre (35-foot) yacht Reginar, was located by a New Zealand Air Force Orion plane. “Polish solo round-the-world sailor is okay after setting off a distress beacon,” the New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre tweeted Friday after the Orion located the yacht. “Yacht’s helm (steering) is broken. A cargo ship has been diverted to rescue man.”