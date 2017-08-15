ATHENS:- A large wildfire was raging Monday on the coastal front of Athens, officials said, with summer homes under threat and a local village evacuated. The fire in Kalamos, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) east of the Greek capital, was burning across a wide front for a second day and had already burned a number of homes. There were no immediate reports of injuries. A force of more than 200 firefighters with over 100 fire engines, water trucks and a handful of aircraft had been mobilised, the fire department said. “It’s a strong fire in an area full of summer homes,” civil protection official Ioanna Tsoupra told ERT television.