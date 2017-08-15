Being one of Pakistan’s national bhabhis, Shaniera Akram was a source of pride for us Pakistanis. Akram foundation and her philanthropic work aside, something else caught our eyes this time around. @Arze_Pakistan on Twitter during their series dedicated to Pakistan’s 70 years of independence this year featured Shaniera:

The proud wife of Swing ka Sultan, The one who is really happy in Pakistan & Pakistanis are proud to have @iamShaniera #PakMeriPehchan pic.twitter.com/5dnYXnoGey — Arz-e-Pakistan (@Arze_Pakistan) August 12, 2017

Public figures like these usually have two kinds of fans, those who love them and those who hate them. Despite the love and affection Shaniera has gathered, moves like those by @Arze_Pakistan are bound to garner distaste and hatred, and here’s one typical example:

No one is that stupid . Only a few people are white worshippers now this country is changing please don't insult Pakistanis intelligence — Sophia Khan (@sophiakhan707) August 12, 2017

“No one is that stupid . Only a few people are white worshippers now this country is changing please don’t insult Pakistanis intelligence” Irrespective of responses like these, this national bhabhi of ours managed to win our hearts on Independence day. This is what she said:

That's a fake account Bhabi perhaps someone who's not happy with the fact that you love Paksitan and Paksitan loves you. We Love u Bhabi ???????????? — Gondal_Momal93 (@MomalGondal93) August 13, 2017

Well said Shaniera. You are more and a better pakistani then most people living in pak. — Golden Horde (@Golden__Horde) August 13, 2017

Please ignore her ignorance.I apologise on her behalf. You are as much a Pakistani as any other born & bread. You are a true colour of Pak???????? — جہانزیب (@Jazzsulehri) August 13, 2017

Thank you bhabhi; we respect you immensely Happy Independence Day — Syed Ali Zia Jaffery (@syedalizia1992) August 13, 2017

This Independence Day, and in the days to come, lets show our true colours as a Pakistani, and prove to everyone that we will do anything to raise our country to greater heights!