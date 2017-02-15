Australian scientists from the University of Queensland (UoQ), announced today that they have discovered an embryo inside a 250 million year old "terrible headed lizard" fossilfrom China.

Professor Jonathan Aitchison from UoQ said this discovery was the first concrete evidenceof live birth for this prehistoric animal group, previously only ever thought to lay eggs.

"Live birth is well known in mammals, where the mother has a placenta to nourish thedeveloping embryo," Aitchison said.

"Live birth is also very common among lizards and snakes, where the babies sometimeshatch' inside their mother and emerge without a shelled egg."

The fossil fell into the category of an archosauromorph, a marine animal with anincredibly long neck, that roamed the shallows seas in the southern parts of China in themiddle of the Triassic period.

Scientists extracted the fossil from the Luoing Biota sites in south-west China, and wereshocked by the find, showing them something that no-one previously had known to bepossible.

Professor Jun Liu, from the Hefei University of Technology, said that he was thrilled whenhe saw the specimen, but was unsure whether the embryo inside was "the mother's lastlunch" or in fact her baby.

"Upon further preparation and closer inspection, we discovered something unusual," Liusaid

"Further evolutionary analysis revealed the first case of live birth in such a wide groupcontaining birds, crocodilians, dinosaurs and pterosaurs, among others, and pushes backevidence of reproductive biology in the group by 50 million years."