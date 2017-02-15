ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s 17-year-old boy, Sumail Hassan has become the third highest earning gamer in the world.

The Dota2 champion amassed $2,401,560 in a recent tournament.

Moreover, Sumail, who started playing DotA at the age of seven, is now considered as one of the best players in the entire world.

In January 2015, Sumail was recruited into the world’s best DotA2 team.

According to details, Sumail is the third highest paid gamer in the world, winning more than $2.4 million at the very young age of only 17.

He also holds the Guinness World Record for the youngest player to cross the $1 million mark in tournament winnings.