Karachi- Mashal-BasicNeeds Pakistan organized an evening of entertainment for People with Mental Illness and Epilepsy to watch the Dolphin Show at Maritime Museum Karachi.People with Mental Illness and Epilepsy along with their care givers were invited from Mashal-BasicNeeds Pakistan as well as Karwan e Hayat, IBS, DarulSukoon and HANDS. The attendance was overwhelming with more than 1000 guests present at the venue. The guests were enthralled by a magnificent performance by a Beluga Whale, dolphins, sea lions and their trainers. DrSaadiaQuraishy,Chairperson of Mashal,Basic Needs Pakistan and SahirLodhi were present to mark this occasion. Lunch boxes specially made by “AmanGhar” were distributed after the show. Mashal BNP is a social sector non-profit organization working towards the betterment of People With Mental Illness and Epilepsy in Karachi, Matiari, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Jacobabad Kashmore, Jafarabad, Nasirabad Quetta, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzafargarh, Rajanpur.