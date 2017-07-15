ISLAMABAD - Six Pakistani students and their mentors departed for the United States today to participate in the inaugural FIRST Global Challenge robotics competition in Washington, D.C. The Pakistani team, which is financially supported by the American Embassy, will work with other teams from across the world to accomplish engineering tasks focused on access to clean water.

American Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jonathan Pratt met with the team members shortly before their departure and encouraged them to collaborate actively with their counterparts from the United States and approximately 160 other nations.

“I hope you take advantage of the opportunity to share ideas about how to use robotics to solve some of the biggest problems that Pakistan, the United States, and other countries around the world face,” Pratt said.

Team mentor Ali Syed noted that the team has been actively preparing for this international competition organized by FIRST USA for weeks, after winning a national competition organized by Lets Innovate to represent Pakistan globally.

“Our team is honored to represent Pakistan on this international stage and to show that Pakistani students have a passion and an aptitude for solving problems through robotics,” said team mentor Ali Syed.

