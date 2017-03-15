KENT, England-An album containing never-before-seen candid photos of German Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler and party members will be auctioned on Wednesday, according to the auction house.

The photo album found in April 1945 in the bedroom of Hitler’s longtime companion Eva Braun could fetch up to more than more than 15 thousand pounds sterling (roughly $18,340 dollars), said C&T Auctions consultant Tim Harper. “The pictures are very personal,” said Harper, who noted the item is currently owned by an unnamed collector.

The auction will take place at Royal Tunbridge Wells, a town in Kent, England.