LEUSER - In the depths of Indonesia’s dense Leuser rain forest, a group of rangers are searching for traps set by poachers which are endangering rare wildlife. Scientists and conservationists consider the Leuser Ecosystem, which falls mostly within Aceh province on Sumatra island, to be among the most important forests left in Southeast Asia. It is the last place of sufficient size and quality to support viable populations of rare species like orangutans, Sumatran tigers, rhinoceroses, elephants, clouded leopards and sun bears.