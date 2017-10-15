CHICAGO-Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle are planning a star-studded gathering at the end of October, in their ongoing post-White House effort to support future leaders.

Prince Harry, Gloria Estefan, and Chance the Rapper are among the names attending the two-day Chicago summit.

The British royal will address the roughly 500 young civic leaders and community activists chosen from 20,000 applicants from around the world, for what the Obama Foundation promises will be intensive workshops and opportunities to share ideas.

Chance the Rapper and Estefan will perform in a public concert to cap the event.

The gathering in the Obamas’ hometown is being organized by their eponymous foundation, which is also building the former president’s library in the Midwestern US city where Obama got his political start.

“The Obama Foundation’s goal is to encourage and empower young people to create positive change in their communities,” David Simas, CEO of the Obama Foundation, said in a statement.

Among the attendees highlighted by the foundation was Trisha Shetty of India, who started the organization SheSays to combat sexual abuse against women.

Other notable speakers was Matteo Renzi, the former Italian prime minister, and Hamdi Ulukaya, founder of the Chobani yogurt brand.

Chance the Rapper, a socially active hip-hop artist who was born and raised in Chicago, was helping to organize the concert finale.

“I want to help inspire and empower young people to change their world,” the artist said in an email released by the foundation.