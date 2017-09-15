SAN FRANCISCO:- Pinterest on Thursday announced it has topped 200 million monthly users as growth at the online bulletin board picks up speed, especially outside the United States. “When we launched Pinterest in 2010, we were floored by how many people flocked to the site to find new ideas for their lives,” said co-founder and head of design Evan Sharp. “As it turns out, curiosity and the desire to try new things are universal.” The San Francisco-based Pinterest has grown nearly 40 percent in the past year, and more than half of all “pinners” live outside the US, according to Sharp. Sharp declined to disclose details about Pinterest’s efforts to make money, but did tell AFP that revenue was “going well.”–AFP