LONDON-At long, long last, after what seemed like aeons, the world’s most famous giraffe has given birth. April the Giraffe, whose prolonged pregnancy has been watched by millions of amateur zoologists online, has delivered her fourth calf.

Since a live feed of her enclosure started in February, she has become an internet celebrity.

“We have a baby! Everything went absolutely perfect. This is great!” park owner Jordan Patch said. There are no details on the gender of the calf - yet. Its mother’s every move has been broadcast over recent months.

But April’s delivery has not been without (virtual) hurdles.

Her live feed was briefly removed from YouTube in February after it was flagged as being sexually explicit or having nude content.

The park blamed animal rights activists for reporting the video as inappropriate, a move that infuriated her followers. But, to their relief, the ban was short lived.